The team set to run the UK’s new labour government

By Isabella Ward

A former Bank of England economist, the first Black Briton to attend Harvard Law School and an ex-union worker are among those given top jobs in Britain’s first Labour government in 14 years.

Keir Starmer, now prime minister after Labour inflicted a crushing defeat on the Conservatives in Thursday’s general election, wasted no time in rewarding allies who supported him as he dragged the party from the hard left toward the political center ground in his bid for power.

These are the key appointments so far: