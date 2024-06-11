There's a reason Trump has friends in high places

For these donors, President Joe Biden's efforts to enforce antitrust law and "tighten rules around markets and mergers" are such a threat to their financial interests that they've abandoned the misgivings they entertained in the wake of Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. One must also imagine that there is some unhappiness with Biden's efforts to create and preserve a tight labor market that puts more income into the hands of ordinary workers. Whatever their grievance, these business leaders have come to believe that "the threat to capitalism from the Democrats is more concerning than the threat to democracy from Trump".