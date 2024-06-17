These are the world’s most expensive cities for expats in 2024

By Alex Millson

Regional finance hubs Hong Kong and Singapore have topped a new global list of the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates, keeping Swiss destinations from the top spots for the second year in a row.

High rental costs saw the rival cities beat Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern to the top of the table, according to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living report.

New York fell one spot to land in seventh place. London took eighth place, rising nine spots since last year’s ranking.

Mercer’s report said rising housing costs and “volatile inflation trends” were putting pressure on expat workers’ compensation packages.

“Cost-of-living challenges have had a significant impact on multinational organizations and their employees,” said Yvonne Traber, Mercer’s global mobility leader, in a press release.