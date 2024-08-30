Thousands evacuated, schools shut as India, Pakistan brace for rare August cyclone

"Cyclone formation generally takes place over sea and then it moves over to land. This type of system is unusual because it formed over land and is now moving towards the sea," Ashok Kumar Das, head of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, told Reuters.

Three more people died in Gujarat overnight from rain-related incidents, taking the toll to 31 this week, and authorities evacuated more than 8,700 people from ten districts in the state over the last 24 hours, officials said.

"There is severe water logging in several places in Kutch district due to heavy rains over the last couple of days. We evacuated people from coastal areas and shifted them to schools and other facilities," district collector of the Kutch district, Amit Arora, said.

Both Das and Arora said the effect of the cyclonic storm was likely to lessen in Gujarat as the storm moves from land to sea.

"Wind speeds have fallen to 40-50 kmph," Arora said.

In neighbouring Pakistan, authorities warned of urban flooding and flash floods in rural areas due to the heavy rain, and urged citizens to stay indoors.

Both countries warned fishermen against venturing out into the sea.

Parts of Karachi received 147 mm (5.79 inches) of rain overnight, the local weather office said. The city's mayor, Murtaza Wahab, in a post on X, urged residents to avoid "unnecessary movement".