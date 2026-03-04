<p>Brussels: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">European Union</a>'s industry chief Stephane Sejourne said on Wednesday the US' threats to cut trade with Spain are threats made to the whole bloc.</p><p>"A threat to one member state is a threat to the whole European Union," he told reporters.</p>.'Will cut off all dealings': Donald Trump warns Spain after it refuses to let US military use its bases for strikes on Iran.<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> threatened to impose a full US trade embargo on Spain on Tuesday after the European and NATO ally said it would not let the US military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.</p>