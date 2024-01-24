Three 'freeze to death' during visit to friend's place to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game

In shocking turn of events, three fans of American football team Kansas City Chiefs mysteriously 'froze to death' on January 7— at a friend's home in 5200 block NW 83rd Terrace in Kansas, where they had been to watch the game against Los Angeles Chargers.

The deceased have been identified as Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney and David Harrington, all three in their late 30s. Jordan Willis is identified to be the friend of the three who was allegedly inside his house— alive— when the three are said to have frozen to death in Willis's backyard.

The incident first came to light two days after the three men left their homes to visit Willis's place. According to NBC News, the fiancee of one of the three men went to Willis's home, and on getting no response from any of the four men inside the house, contacted the Kansas police.

The cops reached the spot and knocked Willis's door multiple times, after which he stepped outside in boxers, holding an empty glass of wine in his hand. The Kansas Police Department personnel found one body in the front porch of Willis's house, while two other bodies were found in frozen state in the backyard.