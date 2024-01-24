Three 'freeze to death' during visit to friend's place to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game

In shocking turn of events, three fans of American football team Kansas City Chiefs mysteriously 'froze to death' on January 7— at a friend's home in 5200 block NW 83rd Terrace in Kansas, where they had been to watch the game against Los Angeles Chargers.
The deceased have been identified as Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney and David Harrington, all three in their late 30s. Jordan Willis is identified to be the friend of the three who was allegedly inside his house— alive— when the three are said to have frozen to death in Willis's backyard.
The incident first came to light two days after the three men left their homes to visit Willis's place. According to NBC News, the fiancee of one of the three men went to Willis's home, and on getting no response from any of the four men inside the house, contacted the Kansas police.
The cops reached the spot and knocked Willis's door multiple times, after which he stepped outside in boxers, holding an empty glass of wine in his hand. The Kansas Police Department personnel found one body in the front porch of Willis's house, while two other bodies were found in frozen state in the backyard.
Johnson's niece Stephanie Walling told the cops that the three deceased were friends since school days, but she did not know who Jordan Willis was. She also said that there were "no obvious signs of any foul play" at the spot, and that no arrests have been made till now.
Currently, it is peak winter in Kansas and today's temperature is 2 degrees Celsius. Prolonged exposure to such extreme cold conditions can lead to dipping body temperatures at times, and be the reason for hypothermia— a condition in which body begins to lose heat faster than it is produced, according to CDC.
However, select common friends of the three deceased took to social media where they raised questions on the mysterious circumstances. A friend wrote on Facebook: "This man (Jordan Willis) was inside his home alive while my friends were dead in his yard for lord knows how long. They were all hanging out since after the game Sunday. He KNEW people were looking for them. He read messages of people searching for him on Tuesday. My husband banged on his door for 20 min.”
The friend named Kaylee La Tier also tagged the three deceased's FB accounts, and further wrote: “My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she’s inside and still nothing from him?? Then the cops come 10 min later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??! Nothing is adding up. Dave, Clay, and Ricky need and deserve justice. They didn’t deserve this.”
“First and foremost, this case is 100 per cent not being investigated as a homicide,” Fox News quoted Kansas City Police Captain Jake Becchina as saying. The official said that a probe is underway to find the reason for the death of the three, and added, “There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time. The resident at the house was cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered.”