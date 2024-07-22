Three Indian-American lawmakers endorse Kamala Harris for president

“Vice President Kamala Harris just called me and I told her I am 1000 per cent in for her to be our President! She has the smarts, the experience, the accomplishments and the agenda to lead us to victory in November. Let’s go!” Jayapal said.

The four-term lawmaker, Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives. Over the last few years, she has emerged as a powerful voice in the party and is considered as one of the most influential Democratic lawmakers.

“I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris as our nominee. Her trailblazing candidacy as the first African American woman and first Asian American will be a jolt of energy in our party. Our party can now run on a message of hope and a vision for the future,” Khanna said.

Khanna said Biden will be remembered as an extraordinary President for starting to reverse 40-plus years of economic policy that has devastated working-class communities.

“He showed us what it means to put country first to save American democracy and now he is putting our country ahead of self-interest,” he said.

Thanedar in a statement said he had no doubt that President Biden would have beaten Trump.

"But I respect his decision and fully support and echo his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. She would be a fantastic nominee and would be an amazing President. I look forward to another 4 years of a Democratic presidency that puts people first," Thanedar said.

“President Biden’s policy achievements have already established his place as one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said.

“Through his decision today, Joe Biden has demonstrated the true and selfless nature of a life committed to putting the country, and his fellow Americans, first,” he said in a statement.

Congressman Bera said Biden is the most consequential and effective president of his lifetime.

“From passing historic investments in infrastructure to restoring American leadership on the world stage, I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish under his leadership. Thank you for your 50-plus years of unwavering service and dedication to our great nation,” he said.

Virginia State Senator Suhas Subramanyam also announced his endorsement.