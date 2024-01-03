Three injured in stabbing incident on Tokyo train, woman in custody

Tokyo: Three men were injured on Wednesday in a stabbing incident and taken to hospital after a woman wielded a knife on a train at Akihabara Station in Tokyo, Japanese police said.

The police received an emergency call at just before 11 pm local time (1400 GMT) saying the woman had inflicted injuries with a knife on the Yamanote loop line, one of the busiest transport routes in the city, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

The woman was taken into custody and the condition of the three injured men was unknown, the spokesperson said.