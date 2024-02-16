Three killed, four wounded in shooting attack in southern Israel

Jerusalem: Two people were killed and four were wounded in what Israeli police said was a shooting attack near a junction in southern Israel on Friday.

Authorities in the district said the suspected shooter was killed by an armed civilian.

Tension has been surging in the region as Israel continues to pound the Gaza Strip more than four months after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked its towns.

"This attack reminds us that the entire country is a front and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We will continue to fight until total victory."

Israel's police commissioner Kobi Shabtai declined to respond to questions on the identity of the shooter, who was also killed, saying an investigation of the incident was still in preliminary stages.