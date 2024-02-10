JOIN US
world

Three militants and police officer killed in attack in Pakistan's restive KPK province

An investigation has been opened into the incident and the police have launched an operation to trace the assailants.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us

Peshawar: At least three militants and a police officer were killed during a gunfight following an attack on a police mobile van in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

An Additional SHO was killed when unknown militants opened fire at a van on patrolling duty, leading to a gunfight between the police and the attackers for over an hour in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan, police said.

Three attackers were gunned down during the fighting, the police said.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site to control the situation, the police said.

An investigation has been opened into the incident and the police have launched an operation to trace the assailants.

(Published 10 February 2024, 09:08 IST)
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

