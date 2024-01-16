Three million British citizens living abroad regain their voting right

Commenting, Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove said. "From today, millions of British nationals across the world can exercise their right to vote in future general elections and have their say in the way their country should be governed."

"The Conservatives have once again shown that we are the party for democracy and protecting an individual's right to vote."

Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden commented. "After years of hard work from Conservatives Abroad and our party members, we have finally seen the biggest expansion of our democratic franchise in almost a century, despite persistent opposition from Labour and Liberal Democrats."

"I look forward to reaching out and connecting with our overseas voters in the months ahead."

Heather Harper MBE, Chairman of Conservatives Abroad, which led the campaign to restore the franchise, said, "Millions of people living abroad, both working and retired, have been prevented from exercising their democratic right to vote."

"This new measure puts Britain back on a par with democracies such as the US, France, Italy and New Zealand in recognising the importance of their citizens worldwide."