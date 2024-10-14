Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ

The attack on the complex, which houses both the district police headquarters and a residential complex, was ongoing, the high-ranking police source said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:46 IST
World newsPakistanPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us