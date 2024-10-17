Home
world

Three people killed and four Injured in Mississippi bridge collapse

Terry Tutor, the Simpson County coroner, told The New York Times that seven men were working on the bridge, using heavy machinery to tear it down, when it gave way and plummeted nearly 40 feet.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:11 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:11 IST

