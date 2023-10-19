'Time is up', says Iran embassy; Israel embassy responds with 'Matrix' post

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria on Wednesday posted "time is up", to which the Embassy of Israel in the USA gave a befitting response.
The Israeli embassy posted a graphics interchange format (gif) of Keanu Reeves in his character of Neo, from The Matrix, seeming to indicate a message of "bring it on". In the movie, Neo's action as seen in the gif precedes an unforgettable action sequence that helped catapult the sci-fi movie by the Wachowskis to cult status.
The bit of banter comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Israel has been threatening a counter-offensive with Iran stepping in to extend support to the militant group from Gaza.
The Iran mission to the UN also warned of 'far reaching consequences' if Israeli aggressions did not stop.
"If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the the Council toward a dead end", the Iran mission said.
Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian issued another warning saying "If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger". He also met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after the attack in Israel, and the Iran-backed Hamas issued a statement saying that both sides had agreed on continued cooperation in the meeting.
The Iranian Finance Minister has also warned the US of 'significant damages' if the Gaza war expands.
US President Joe Biden met with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu as the United States closely watches the situation there, ready to defend its closest ally in the region should the situation demand it.
"We can’t rule out that Iran would choose to get directly engaged some way", US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, adding "We have to prepare for every possible contingency. That’s exactly what the president has done. That is part of what has motivated the president’s movement of these assets, to send that clear message of deterrence to make clear that this war should not escalate."
(With agency inputs)