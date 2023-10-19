'Time is up', says Iran embassy; Israel embassy responds with 'Matrix' post

"If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the the Council toward a dead end", the Iran mission said.

Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian issued another warning saying "If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger". He also met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after the attack in Israel, and the Iran-backed Hamas issued a statement saying that both sides had agreed on continued cooperation in the meeting.

The Iranian Finance Minister has also warned the US of 'significant damages' if the Gaza war expands.

US President Joe Biden met with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu as the United States closely watches the situation there, ready to defend its closest ally in the region should the situation demand it.

"We can’t rule out that Iran would choose to get directly engaged some way", US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, adding "We have to prepare for every possible contingency. That’s exactly what the president has done. That is part of what has motivated the president’s movement of these assets, to send that clear message of deterrence to make clear that this war should not escalate."



(With agency inputs)