<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a> said on Tuesday that so far there were no indications that the United States' involvement in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> conflict would affect the pace of the peace talks on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>, but added that "time will tell" given how much attention Washington was having to give the situation.</p><p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was clear that the US had more work to do in the Middle East, and that it was difficult to discuss a possible next meeting with Ukrainian and US delegations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">Abu Dhabi</a>.</p>