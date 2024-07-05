Timeline | Key moments from 14 years of Conservative rule in UK

London: Britain's Labour Party won a parliamentary election on Friday, bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party-led government that saw the country weather one of the more turbulent periods in its post-World War Two political history.

Here are some of the defining moments of the Conservatives' four terms in power - under five prime ministers - since 2010:

2010 election results in hung Parliament

The Conservative Party led by David Cameron wins the most seats in parliament but not an overall majority, ousting the Labour Party which had been in power since 1997. Britain has its first coalition government since 1945, after Cameron agrees to work with the centrist Liberal Democrats.

2014 Scottish Referendum

In a referendum that had threatened to split the United Kingdom, Scotland votes 55 per cent-45 per cent against independence in a victory for Cameron and the main national political parties over the Scottish National Party.

2014 surprise conservative election victory

With polls pointing to a close election, Cameron wins an unexpected majority and a second term as prime minister. He follows through on a 2013 pledge to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union. Cameron wants Britain to remain in the EU.

2016: UK votes for Brexit, Cameron quits

Britons cause a global shock by voting 52 per cent-48 per cent to leave the EU, ending a more than 40-year union and plunging the country into its biggest political crisis since World War Two. Cameron resigns and the party chooses Theresa May to succeed him.