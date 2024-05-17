Toiling in shadows for decades, the Sherpa story needs a change, feels Nima Rinji Sherpa

"Most of them (Sherpas) that I know, they are very humble, in a way that, I've never seen a Sherpa say 'I've climbed these many mountains or I'm this strong'," Nima, who scaled both the Mt Everest and Lhotse in a mere 10 hours, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"They are always very shy, never talk about how strong (they are) or what the experience is. It's very humbling (in a) way." "Most of the climbers that I see, there's always a lot (they have) to say. But when I see my Sherpa, I know how strong he is," said Nima, who has already scaled 12 of those 14 peaks, a certification acknowledged by the Government of Nepal.