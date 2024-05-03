'Too fat': US man accused of killing 6-year-old son seen forcing child to run on treadmill

WARNING: The media embedded in this copy contains potentially sensitive content.
Disturbing footage has emerged showing a father, accused of murdering his 6-year-old son, forcing his child to run on a treadmill for being 'too fat'.
The footage in question emerged during the ongoing trial of the man, Christopher J Gregor, who stands accused of murdering his 6-year-old son Corey Micciolo, who died on April 2, 2021 from multiple injuries that police described as "chronic abuse".
The footage, which was presented at the Superior Court in Ocean City, shows Gregor forcing the child to run on a treadmill, despite Corey falling down and getting hurt several times due to the excessive speed of the machine.
Corey's struggles, however, do not appear move Gregor, who keeps pushing the child to run even as he falls face-first several times.
The video also shows Gregor biting Corey in the head as he forces him to run.
As the video evidence was presented in court, Corey's mother broke down and couldn't hold back her tears.
Shortly following the incident documented in the video, Corey was rushed to a doctor after he started slurring and stumbling. Reportedly, he also experienced shortness of breath and nausea. Later, during a CT scan, the child had a seizure and died.
The autopsy report stated that Corey died from "blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis."
Subsequently, in July 2021, Gregor was arrested on child neglect charges, which were later escalated to homicide. He faces life in prison if convicted.
