'Too fat': US man accused of killing 6-year-old son seen forcing child to run on treadmill

Corey's struggles, however, do not appear move Gregor, who keeps pushing the child to run even as he falls face-first several times.

The video also shows Gregor biting Corey in the head as he forces him to run.

As the video evidence was presented in court, Corey's mother broke down and couldn't hold back her tears.

Shortly following the incident documented in the video, Corey was rushed to a doctor after he started slurring and stumbling. Reportedly, he also experienced shortness of breath and nausea. Later, during a CT scan, the child had a seizure and died.

The autopsy report stated that Corey died from "blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis."

Subsequently, in July 2021, Gregor was arrested on child neglect charges, which were later escalated to homicide. He faces life in prison if convicted.