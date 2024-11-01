Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Top Iran adviser hints at nuclear doctrine review after Israel strikes

The Islamic Republic has long denied that it is trying to build nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear work is solely for peaceful purposes.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 17:15 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us