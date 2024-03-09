Top PLA General calls for crackdown on ‘fake combat capabilities’ in Chinese military

Xi recently sacked Defence Minister Gen Li Shangfu last year, which was followed by the removal of another nine senior generals, many of them from the key Rocket Force, which operates the country’s missile forces.

Since Xi took over, the Chinese military, at all levels, is carrying out real-time drills splitting forces into two groups to test their combat skills.

Analysts say the message from Gen He, China’s number three military official, was “brief and ambiguous”, but could relate to the procurement of flawed equipment, and also deception among the ranks during training.

The Chinese government early this week hiked the defence budget by 7.2 per cent to $232 billion as it continues with the massive modernisation of its military amid prevailing tensions over Taiwan, the disputed South China Sea as well as border frictions with India and increasing rivalry with the US.

China is the second largest spender after the US, whose military budget last year was $886 billion.

Fu Qianshao, a former equipment expert with the PLA, said He appeared to be partly referring to the procurement of flawed weapons, which could affect the military’s combat capabilities.

“The weapons and equipment should reach the technical standards. So, counterfeiting will surely have an impact on how they function,” he told the Post.