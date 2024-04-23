Tourist dies after falling into volcano while posing for photo in Indonesia

A Chinese woman died tragically on Saturday after slipped and fell into a crater while posing at Indonesia's volcano park in East Java.

31-year-old Huang Lihong was on a guided tour of Ijen with her husband when they climbed to the edge of the crater despite the tour guide's warnings, as per a report in The New York Post.

It reportedly took the rescuers nearly two hours to retrieve her body.

While Lihong maintained a distance of around 2-3 km from the edge while posing initially, she soon started moving backwards to capture a better picture.

However, as she inched backwards, she stepped on her clothes and fell off the cliff from a height of 75 m, The death has reportedly been classified as an accident.

Known for its 'blue flames', the Ijen volcano complex hosts several other craters and has become a tourist spot for hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Recently, a view of the Ijen had become viral on the internet owing to the electric-blue flames erupting from a volcano.