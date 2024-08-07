Transparency International calls for effective protection of minorities and state properties in violence-hit Bangladesh

Stating that the TIB also condemned the arbitrary arson and looting of critical state infrastructure and vehicles, it said, the anti-corruption organisation commented that such self-interest and communal activities -- through the unprecedented loss of lives and sacrifice of the students and citizens -- can derail and cast doubts on the opportunity to rebuild the nation “with equality, justice, and good governance”.

In a statement on Tuesday, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman urged all responsible authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the security of religious minorities and state assets.

“It is extremely disheartening and disappointing that we have to demand protection of religious minorities and state assets amidst the unprecedented victorious moment of the movement where hundreds of students and citizens shed blood to demand equality, harmony, and equal rights of everyone."