'Treated like criminal' at work for taking vacation, man takes to Reddit; sparks buzz

While accounts of workplace harassment regularly do the rounds on the internet, a Reddit post by a man who claims to have been "treated like a criminal" for refusing to check work emails on vacation has gone viral, sparking considerable chatter on the social media platform.

In the post, which has since accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments, the man claimed that he had taken his first vacation in eight months after joining an unnamed company, but was pestered to check his emails during his one-and-a-half-week long vacation.

The man quoted what appeared to be an exchange between himself and his superiors, describing how he had been asked to complete a set of tasks on the day his vacation was slated to start.

"I am on vacation for 1.5 weeks from tomorrow onwards. My first vacation since 8 months," was the man's response to his boss's diktat, which was met with a "look of disgust and disbelief", he wrote on Reddit.

"They then wanted me to take my laptop and to check the emails daily (sic)," the man wrote on the post.