Trial begins over ‘Trump Train’ encounter with 2020 Biden campaign bus

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have argued that in organizing to harass and intimidate the campaign bus, the defendants violated state law and the federal Enforcement Act of 1871, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act. The act, passed in response to racial and political violence, in part bars groups of two or more from conspiring “to prevent by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner” to a candidate for president.

The defendants are a half dozen of the participants in what they saw as a rolling protest, one of many such “Trump Train” gatherings across the country that were organized mostly on social media by groups of Trump’s supporters during his first reelection run.

They have argued that their actions in driving alongside the bus in protest were protected by the First Amendment. They have denied driving recklessly and argued that the campaign staff member initiated the collision. They had sought to have the case dismissed before trial, arguing that the 1871 law did not apply in their case, but U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman denied that motion.

“While the First Amendment protects forms of political advocacy, the facts of this case go well beyond protected expressive conduct,” Pitman wrote in his order last month. “A jury could reasonably find that Defendants unlawfully conspired and drove in a dangerous manner such that they threatened or assaulted Plaintiffs.”

The encounter between the Biden-Harris bus and Trump supporters took place Oct 30, 2020 — the last day of early voting in Texas during that election — and stretched on for much of an 80-mile trip between San Antonio and Austin. A campaign staffer in an SUV was also accompanying the bus.

At times, the bus was escorted by local police. But at other times, such as when it passed through San Marcos, about 30 miles southwest of Austin, it had no police escort, despite calls to 911 from inside the bus asking for help.

It was during those times, when no police officers accompanied the bus, the plaintiffs said in their complaint, that the Trump supporters drove in an aggressive and threatening manner.

A separate case brought by the plaintiffs against local law enforcement officials in the city of San Marcos who did not respond was settled last year. The $175,000 settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing but said the city’s police response “did not reflect the department’s high standards for conduct” and agreed to mandatory training for officers.

The plaintiffs have been represented by lawyers from the Texas Civil Rights Project, the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and a nonpartisan group, Protect Democracy, which describes its mission as defeating “the authoritarian threat.”

“Every American has the fundamental right to participate in the democratic process and to support the candidates of their choosing free from fear, intimidation or violence,” Christina Beeler, a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a statement.

Jerad Najvar, a lawyer representing two of the defendants, Joeylynn and Robert Mesaros, said that the case was “ironic.”

“While the plaintiffs argue they were intimidated by the Trump Train, in fact, this lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to silence political opponents,” said Najvar. “It is an abuse of the judicial system.”

Lawyers for the other defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Francisco Canseco, a lawyer for one of the defendants, Eliazar Cisneros, said in legal filings that his client denied sideswiping the campaign SUV and that the defendant was the one who was sideswiped by the campaign SUV, which tried to drive the defendant off the road.

Two people who were originally named in the suit settled last year and were dismissed from the case. They each released statements of contrition.

“After the Biden campaign abandoned the rest of their bus tour, I sent a text saying that ‘we canceled them,’ as at the time I felt we had succeeded in our efforts to send a message,” Hannah Ceh, who was a passenger in one of the pickup trucks, said in her statement.

“Looking back, I would have done things differently,” she added. “I apologize to the occupants of the bus for my part in actions that day that frightened or intimidated them.”

Her parents, Steve and Randi Ceh, did not settle and remain defendants in the suit.