Trolled for taking '13-minute' flight, Taylor Swift sells her private jet

Taylor Swift had received backlash on social media after details about her travel via her jet was revealed by a 21-year old named Jack Sweeney.

He revealed that Swift used her private plane for a 13-minute flight from one part of the city to another of St Louis. Critics pointed out that the route she traveled, hardly takes 30 minutes by road.

Sweeney has previously tracked and let out private details about Elon Musk's jet routes; following which Musk had blocked his X handle.

Swift also had threatened to sue Sweeney for sharing details about her journey.

Taylor Swifts' jet has been sold to a car insurance company named Car Shield, based in Missouri. The jet was bought in 2011 for $40 million, according to Daily Mail. Now the aircraft will be worth $7 million as second hand.