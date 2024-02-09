Trolled for taking '13-minute' flight, Taylor Swift sells her private jet

The 13 times Grammy winner Taylor swift is yet again making the headlines; this time for selling one of her private jets right after her legal team threatened to take action against a student who tracks private jets of famous personalities.
The Federal Aviation Authority's website has released information that Swift has sold her Dassault Falcon 900LX and it is no more registered under her name. However, she still owns her second plane, Dassault Falcon 7X that is primarily used during her music tours. Dassault Falcon 7X's worth is estimated to be $54 million.
Taylor Swift had received backlash on social media after details about her travel via her jet was revealed by a 21-year old named Jack Sweeney.
He revealed that Swift used her private plane for a 13-minute flight from one part of the city to another of St Louis. Critics pointed out that the route she traveled, hardly takes 30 minutes by road.
Sweeney has previously tracked and let out private details about Elon Musk's jet routes; following which Musk had blocked his X handle.
Swift also had threatened to sue Sweeney for sharing details about her journey.
Taylor Swifts' jet has been sold to a car insurance company named Car Shield, based in Missouri. The jet was bought in 2011 for $40 million, according to Daily Mail. Now the aircraft will be worth $7 million as second hand.