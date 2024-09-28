Tropical Storm John's rainfall over soaked Mexican state far surpasses Otis downpour

Mexico City: As the slow-moving Tropical Storm John crawled along Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday, its four days of accumulated rain over the home state of major beach resort Acapulco now far exceeds the downpour from last year's devastating Hurricane Otis.

Alejandra Mendez, the head of Mexico's national meteorological service, told reporters on Friday that more than 37 inches of rain (95 centimeters) have fallen over southern Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, as a result of John since Monday.

Last year's Hurricane Otis, which claimed more than 50 lives and caused some $15 billion in damages, featured accumulated rainfall of less than 14 inches (35 centimeters) over Guerrero, noted Mendez.