world

Tropical Storm Trami wreaks havoc in the Philippines, at least 26 dead

Trami, locally known as severe tropical storm Kristine, dumped heavy to torrential rain on the main island of Luzon triggering widespread flooding and landslides.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:49 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 06:49 IST
World newsPhilippines

