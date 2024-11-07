Trudeau, Trump discuss trade following election victory, prime minister's office says

<p>Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday about trade, including the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement that they negotiated during Trump's first term, the prime minister's office said.</p>.US President-elect Donald Trump may visit India in 2025 to attend Quad summit .<p>Trudeau's office added that the two also discussed shared interests in secure and reliable supply chains and in addressing unfair trading practices in the global economy. </p>