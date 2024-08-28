Trump adds RFK Jr and Gabbard to transition team

Washington: Donald Trump has added former White House hopefuls Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team if he wins November's US presidential election, his campaign said on Tuesday.

Kennedy and Gabbard hail from outside the Republican party sphere where former President Trump draws most of his support.

“As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team,” Trump campaign senior advisor Brian Hughes said in a statement.