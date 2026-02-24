Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump administration is working to increase temporary tariff rate to 15% from 10%, official says

The official ​said Trump has ⁠had 'no change of heart' on his desire for a 15 per cent tariff rate.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:18 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us