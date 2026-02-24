<p>Washington: The Trump administration is working to increase the rate on President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s new, temporary global tariff to 15 per cent from the 10 per cent rate published by the US Customs and Border Protection agency, a White House official said on Tuesday.</p>.New US tariffs come in at lower 10% rate.<p>The official said Trump has had "no change of heart" on his desire for a 15 per cent tariff rate, which he had announced on Saturday after issuing a formal order on Friday for a 10 per cent rate on the new duties that will last 150 days. </p><p>The temporary tariff imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 are meant to replace Trump's global emergency tariffs struck down by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Supreme Court on Friday.</p><p>The White House official said there was no further detail on the timing of the tariff rate increase. CBP can only collect tariffs based on information published in formal presidential executive orders or proclamations.</p>