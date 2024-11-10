Home
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory

Bryan Lanza, a long-time Republican party strategist, said that Trump's administration would be asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a 'realistic vision for peace'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 19:29 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 19:29 IST
