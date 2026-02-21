Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump announces hike in global tariff rate from 10% to 15%

The move comes on the heels of US Supreme Court ruling against his tariff programme based on ​an economic ⁠emergency law.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 16:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us