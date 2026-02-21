<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday came down heavily on the Supreme Court and Washington's trade partners after a ruling declared he lacked the power to unilaterally set tariffs on imports. </p><p>In a move that could shake the already imbalanced trade environment, Trump announced with immediate effect a 10 per cent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tariff%20">tariff</a> on imports from all countries. </p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>laws, Trump can impose a levy of up to 15 per cent for 150 days, although it could face legal challenges.</p>.Trump orders temporary 10% global tariff to replace duties struck down by US Supreme Court.<p>The US apex court, in a landmark 6-3 ruling undid the leverage Trump and his trade envoys have wielded over foreign governments at negotiating tables to reshape diplomatic relations and global markets.</p><p>Hours after the judgement, Trump signed an executive order repealing the tariffs that the court struck down, and he also issued a proclamation imposing a 10 per cent duty on most goods imported into the US for 150 days, granting exemptions for certain items including critical minerals, metals and energy products, the White House said.</p><p>The ruling questioned trade deals that the Trump administration has negotiated over the past year. This now puts in jeopardy the $175 billion that the government had collected from importers under what the court said was his incorrect reading of the law.</p><p><strong>Furious Trump reacts</strong></p><p>"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that countries were "dancing in the street."</p>.'He cannot, he lacks authority': US Supreme Court blocks Trump's global tariffs.<p>The US president further claimed that the court had given in to foreign pressure. "They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution. It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think."</p><p>Since returning to the White House 13 months ago, Trump has said he had what the court summarized as the "extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope." </p><p>Trump said there was national emergency, adding that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) meant he could set tariffs at any rate he chose.</p><p>In its opinion, which was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, quoted the US Constitution. </p><p>“The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.”</p>