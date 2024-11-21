Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump announces US envoys to NATO, Canada

Trump said Whitaker would ensure the US interests are advanced and defended.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 03:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 03:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us