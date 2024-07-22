Trump, armed with tech, could supercharge deportations

Authorities are also using ever more artificial intelligence (AI), which campaigners worry could generate target lists for deportation or automatically reject asylum applicants en masse.

With Trump leading in the polls, many organizations that work with immigrant communities worry these tools could be used to speedily target then deport some of the more than 11 million undocumented people who are estimated to live in the US

"There’s a huge tech infrastructure ready to do just that," said Jacinta Gonzalez, field director of Mijente, a grassroots organization that works on immigration issues.

In a memo released in 2023, the DHS, which oversees immigration enforcement, said it would "not use AI technology to enable improper systemic, indiscriminate, or large-scale monitoring, surveillance or tracking of individuals."

Undocumented immigrants always have risked deportation - even those who came as children or who are near-lifelong U.S. residents.

Despite more than two decades of trying, Congress has never been able to pass a law that would normalize their status.

Instead, authorities have exercised discretion and chosen to steer clear of deporting certain segments of the population, such as migrants brought in by parents before they had turned two, a cohort known as "The Dreamers".

The number of immigrants deported from the interior of the country has fluctuated wildly over the last decade, ranging from under 60,000 to well over 200,000.

"Mass deportation is easier said than done," said Muzaffar Chisti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute think tank.

There are multiple steps to removing an undocumented person, and he doubts Trump could muster the manpower, money or logistics to deport the millions he has promised to evict.

"Everyone may be under surveillance but to turn it into removal is not easy," he said. "But making people look over their shoulder - creating an atmosphere of fear, he can do that."