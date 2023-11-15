Trump asks for mistrial in civil fraud case but faces high bar

New York: Donald Trump's lawyers on Wednesday urged a New York judge to declare a mistrial in a civil fraud case over his family real estate company's business practices, but the former US president faces long odds of getting a new trial.

Lawyers for Trump and his family company argued in court filings that the conduct of Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, and his law clerk led to questions about the case's fairness.

Trump's lawyers said Engoron had posted links to news articles "disparaging" Trump and others to a newsletter for alumni of a school he attended, and had improperly given his law clerk - who sits beside him during the trial's proceedings - too much latitude to participate in the case.

Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, said in court after Trump testified earlier this month that the defense planned to move for a mistrial. She said the motion may need to reference materials covered under a gag order imposed by Engoron on Nov. 4, such as the judge's communications with his staff.