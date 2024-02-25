Trump beats Haley in South Carolina, dealing crushing blow in her home state

Former President Donald Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina’s Republican primary Saturday, delivering a crushing blow in her home state and casting grave doubt on her continued viability.

Trump’s victory, called by The Associated Press right as polls closed at 7 p.m., was widely expected, and offers fresh fodder for his contention that the race is effectively over. Trump has swept the early states, and he is barreling toward the nomination even as a majority of delegates have yet to be awarded.

“This was a little sooner than we anticipated,” he said in Columbia, South Carolina, minutes after the race was called. He said he had “never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now.”

Trump has remained popular in South Carolina since his 2016 run, and polls before the primary consistently showed him with double-digit leads.