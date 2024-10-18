Home
Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskyy for starting war with Russia

Trump said Zelenskyy was to blame not just for failing to end the war, but for helping start it, even though the conflict broke out when Russia invaded Ukrainian sovereign territory.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 21:22 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 21:22 IST
