Trump Campaign outraises Biden by over $67 million in second quarter

Washington: Republican presumptive nominee and former president Donald Trump has outraised incumbent President Joe Biden by over $67 million in the second quarter of this year by raising $331 million.

Trump, 78, the presumptive Republican Party candidate, is pitched against 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party for the November 5 presidential elections.

The Trump Campaign raised $331 million against the $264 million raised by the Biden-Harris Campaign during the second quarter of this year, according to the figures released by the two campaigns.

However, the Biden-Harris Campaign outraised Trump in June, raising a record $127 million. Of this, $38 million was raised in the four days following the first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27.

The Biden-Harris Campaign has $240 million in cash on hand – up from $212 million last month. Team Trump’s cash on hand at the end of June is $284.9 million.

“President Trump’s campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month. Winning this quarter brought us a cash-on-hand advantage, which is punctuated by a Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them,” said Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles from the Trump Campaign.

“Despite Biden spending nearly $120 million on TV, cable and radio alone, polling and voter enthusiasm continue to grow for President Trump. This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden’s debate collapse,” they said.