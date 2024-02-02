Trump civil fraud verdict now expected by mid-February

New York: A ruling in the New York state attorney general's $370 million civil fraud case against former US president Donald Trump will not come until early to-mid February, a court spokesperson said Thursday.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who oversaw a three-month trial in the case last year, had said he planned to rule by the end of January but offered no guarantees.

His eventual ruling could deal a major blow to Trump's business empire as the businessman-turned-politician seeks the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election.

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overstating his net worth by as much $3.6 billion a year over a decade to secure better loan terms. Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the case a political vendetta by James, an elected Democrat.