Trump courts Robert F Kennedy Jr's support in leaked phone call

New York: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested to Robert F Kennedy Jr that the independent presidential candidate could do something to support the Trump campaign, according to a video of a phone call on Sunday posted on social media and confirmed by Kennedy.

"I would love you to do something – and I think it would be so good for you and so big for you," Trump can be heard saying via speaker phone in the video, apparently referring to the 2024 election race.

"We're gonna win," Trump said, after which Kennedy said, "Yeah."