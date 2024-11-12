Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state, sources say

'I'm not on Russia's side — but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,' Rubio had told NBC in September.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 03:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpMarco Rubio

Follow us on :

Follow Us