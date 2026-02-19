<p>Senior US Congressman Brad Sherman said on Thursday that United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> is "grasping for excuses" to "slap outrageous tariffs" on India for purchasing Russian oil, requesting to reverse the policy.</p><p>The US lawmaker wrote in a post on social media, "President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India,"</p><p>"He claims it’s about importing Russian oil— Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.</p><p>"India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately," Sherman said.</p>.'Nothing to hide, totally exonerated': Trump rejects links to Epstein case.<p>India and the US announced that they reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, with Trump issuing an executive order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil.</p><p>The US president noted the commitment by New Delhi to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.</p><p>Under the trade deal, Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on New Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.</p>