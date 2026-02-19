Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump grasping for excuses to slap ‘outrageous’ tariffs on India: US Congressman Brad Sherman

The US lawmaker wrote in a post on social media, 'President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India,'
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesTradeRussian OilUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us