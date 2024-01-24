Trump has all but locked up GOP nomination, says Biden Campaign

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, the Biden-Harris campaign said on Tuesday after the results of the New Hampshire primary declared him as the winner. “Tonight’s results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez said Trump is offering Americans the same extreme agenda that has cost Republicans election after election: promising to undermine American democracy, reward the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and ban abortion nationwide.

“Joe Biden sees things differently. He’s fighting to grow our economy for the middle-class, strengthen our democracy, and protect the rights of every single American. While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden,” she said.