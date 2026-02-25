<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, in his address at State of the Union, accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> of resuming efforts in its nuclear and missiles advancements, claiming that Tehran is "again pursuing their sinister ambitions."</p><p>Trump said it has long been US policy to never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. He claimed that Tehran wants "to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, We will never build a nuclear weapon."</p><p>"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't happen," he said during his address. </p><p>The President pointed to Iran's development in missiles as a growing threat. "They have already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," he said.</p>.'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif would have died': US President Donald Trump's big claim on India's Operation Sindoor.<p>In June, the United States hit three Iranian nuclear facilities in a series of coordinated strikes. Trump claimed at the time that the operation resulted in "total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear program.</p><p>The remarks from Trump come months after escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington. Trump's comments underscore the administration's continued focus on countering Iran's regional influence and military development, while signaling that further action, diplomatic or otherwise, remains under consideration.</p><p>Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful energy purposes. The renewed war of words raises fresh questions about the trajectory of US-Iran relations and whether diplomatic channels can be revived amid heightened mistrust.</p><p>Meanwhile, amidst the reported American military build-up in West Asia, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that he is likely to meet with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday for the next round of talks over the country's nuclear program.The two sides have already held two rounds of negotiations so far this month aimed at reaching a deal.</p><p><em>(with inputs from agencies)</em></p>