Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial until US Supreme Court review

New York: A New York judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star until the US Supreme Court reviews claim to presidential immunity in a separate criminal case.

The Court is scheduled to hear the former US President's arguments that he is immune from federal prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat on April 25.

His defense lawyers in the New York case in March asked Justice Juan Merchan to delay the trial until that review was complete, arguing it was relevant because prosecutors were seeking to present evidence of statements Trump made while he was president from 2017 to 2021.