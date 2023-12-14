Trump loses challenge to gag order in New York civil fraud case

New York: A New York state appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump's bid to overturn a gag order restricting the former US president from publicly talking about court staff in his New York civil fraud trial.

The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Oct. 3 after the former US president shared on social media a photo of the judge's law clerk posing with US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer's girlfriend."

The post left the court "inundated" with hundreds of threats made by Trump supporters, Engoron said.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, appealed the order last month, arguing it violated his constitutional right to free speech.

On Thursday, the mid-level state appeals court, known as the Appellate Division, said the gag order did not have a major impact.