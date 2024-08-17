Trump made $300,000 for endorsing Bible, financial disclosure shows

The three new liabilities that appear on Trump’s form are all related to his legal troubles, including a line item of more than $50 million to cover his bond in a civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general, Letitia James.

The two judgments against him in the sexual abuse case involving E. Jean Carroll are listed as “litigation; stayed pending appeal; bonded.” The larger of the two is listed in the largest category for liabilities: $50 million or more. The actual judgment was for $83.3 million.

The book Letters to Trump, a compendium of personal notes that various celebrities have written to Trump over many decades, with short blurbs about the people in question, brought in $4.5 million, according to the filing. (The book includes a letter from Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco with whom Trump claims he was traveling when they experienced an emergency helicopter landing. Trump included that anecdote in the book, but Brown says it did not take place, and another Black politician from California, Nate Holden, says he was the one on that helicopter ride.)

Trump made money from two other recently released books, including $505,763 from one listed as A MAGA Journey. He also reported a $300,000 royalty payment for The Greenwood Bible, which appears to be for a version of the Bible that Trump and singer Lee Greenwood have endorsed.

The Bible is on sale online for $60 with a copy signed by Trump selling for $1,000. “Yes, this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” the site advertises.

The disclosure also detailed holdings in the parent company of his social media site Truth Social, which is called Trump Media and Technology Group. It showed he has 114 million shares of common stock that are “subject to lockup period” and that he owns nearly 65 per cent of the company. The disclosure lists the value only as more than $50 million — the highest category on the form — though at its stock peak it has been a multibillion-dollar holding. Its shares closed under $24 on Thursday.

Trump’s wife, Melania, who has made extremely limited appearances on behalf of her husband’s campaign, reported being paid $237,500 to speak at an event for Log Cabin Republicans, the gay Republican group, this April. The group similarly paid her $250,000 for a speaking engagement in 2022, past reports show.

She also was paid $330,609 in license fees for the sale of NFT collectible digital tokens, according to the new report.

That sum was far less than Trump appears to have made from the collectibles industry while running for president. His disclosure shows a $7.15 million payment as part of a licensing agreement with a company listed as NFT INT. Trump also listed a cryptocurrency wallet and holdings in “virtual ethereum key” of $1 million to $5 million.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida where he lives in the winter and sells memberships, is a financial boon. He reported $56.9 million in resort-related revenue at the site, where numerous Republicans now hold campaign events and where Trump kicked off his 2024 run. His revenue from Mar-a-Lago is up from $52.3 million in his financial disclosure from last year.