<p>President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that the U.S. would work to reduce Iran's oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials briefed on the issue.</p><p>"We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China," Axios reported on Saturday, quoting a senior U.S. official.</p> .<p>China accounts for more than 80% of Iran's oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue for Iran.</p><p>U.S. and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the U.S. president positioned a naval flotilla in the region as the American military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran.</p>