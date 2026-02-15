Menu
Homeworld

Trump, Netanyahu agreed US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China

"We ​agreed that ⁠we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding ⁠Iranian oil ‌sales to China," Axios reported on Saturday, quoting ‌a senior U.S. official.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 02:00 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 02:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

