Homeworld

Trump officials vow to step up LA crackdown; Democratic US senator dragged away in protest

Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly ejected after he tried to ask Noem a question during her press conference in Los Angeles, video of the scene shared by his office showed.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 02:58 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 02:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald Trump

